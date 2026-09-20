"Spartan" drone operators destroyed Russian "Osa" air defence system behind enemy lines in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Pilots from the 3rd Special Operations Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, ‘Spartan’, detected and destroyed a Russian ‘Osa’ anti-aircraft missile system in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy air defence system was struck by drone operators from the ‘Middle Strike’ unit of the ‘Black Sky’ unmanned systems battalion, part of the ‘Spartan’ Brigade.

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The Russian air defence system was detected approximately 40 kilometres from Volnovakha. Following a precision strike, the system was destroyed.

The Russian "Osa" air defence system is worth around $10 million.

"This serves as yet another reminder to the occupiers: the concept of ‘deep rear’ is no longer relevant to them," the brigade noted.

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