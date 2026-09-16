Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flies over Russia’s Belgorod. VIDEO

Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance units continue to demonstrate high effectiveness and full control of the airspace in Russia’s border regions.

As Censor.NET reports, footage has been released online showing a Ukrainian drone conducting a high-quality reconnaissance flight over the Russian city of Belgorod.

The successful operation was carried out by soldiers of the Hostri Kartuzhy attack UAV unit, part of the 2nd Separate Detachment of the Omega Special Purpose Centre of the National Guard of Ukraine.

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Thanks to modern digital optics and a high-resolution camera, the Ukrainian drone freely recorded infrastructure facilities, roads, and enemy movements within the Russian regional capital.

The released video demonstrates the inability of Russian air defence systems and electronic warfare assets to detect and shoot down Ukrainian drones over their own territory.

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