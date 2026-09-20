For first time, Ukrainian forces have conducted ground assault behind enemy lines during Operation ’Vivaldi’. VIDEO

As part of Operation ‘Vivaldi’, Ukrainian defenders have, for the first time, deployed ground forces behind enemy lines.

The Third Army Corps reported this on social media, providing details of Operation ‘Vivaldi’, according to Censor.NET.

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A flanking manoeuvre was carried out

"The Third Army Corps carried out a flanking manoeuvre, deployed ground robots behind enemy lines for the first time in the world, and also blinded Russian drones," the statement reads.

It is noted that heavy bombers dropped ground-based kamikaze robots deep into enemy territory.

"Wars are won by the infantry, but we are protecting our infantry, so robots go in first. Air defence and electronic warfare units ‘blinded’ enemy drones to prevent the enemy from uncovering the plan of the offensive," said a spokesperson for the Third Army Corps.

It should be recalled that on the eve of 20 September, the commander of the 3rd Army Corps, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, announced the de-occupation of the villages of Shandryholove and Derylove, as well as the establishment of full control over Drobyshev as part of Operation ‘Vivaldi’.

Read more: Elimination of Russian bridgehead in north of Donetsk region has thwarted Russian Federation’s offensive plans not only for 2026 but also for early 2027, – said Horbatenko, Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps

Operation ‘Vivaldi’

As a reminder, the Third Army Corps is conducting Operation ‘Vivaldi’ to liberate Ukrainian territories in the east.

It is currently known that full control has been established over Novoselivka, Oleksandrivka, Yarova, the outskirts of Korovyi Yar and Drobyshev, and that Serednie, Shandryholove and Derylove have been liberated.

The operation is ongoing.