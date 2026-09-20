Russians attacked Kyiv: woman was injured

A woman was injured as a result of a Russian attack on Sunday, 20 September, in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

This was announced by the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

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The injured woman

"One person has been injured in the Sviatoshynskyi district following an enemy attack on the capital. Medical staff is treating the injured woman," the statement reads.

Drone attack

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of jet-powered UAVs heading towards Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Read more: Russians attacked Khmelnytskyi region: fire broke out at facility