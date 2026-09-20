Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, has stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s team is preparing for a new meeting with representatives of US President Donald Trump.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti has reported this.

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Ryabkov has announced a new meeting with US representatives

According to Ryabkov, the main aim of the forthcoming meeting should be to remove the so-called ‘irritants’ in bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and the US.

The Russian diplomat clarified that the talks could take place in the coming weeks.

He also noted that such meetings between representatives of the two countries have, to a certain extent, already become a regular occurrence.

At the same time, Ryabkov complained that the pace of the negotiations remains slower than expected.

"However, we are not giving up on this; we will continue to move forward," added the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation.

Read more: There will be no negotiations with Russia until elections are over; we are awaiting meeting with US, – Zelenskyy

The US and Russia are planning further talks

It was previously reported that talks between the Russian and US Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio, may take place in New York in the near future.

It is expected that the meeting may take place during the UN General Assembly.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that Ukraine will be one of the key topics at the planned meeting.