There will be no negotiations with Russia until elections are over; we are awaiting meeting with US, – Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has stated that at the end of September, the Ukrainian delegation will have the opportunity to meet with US representatives in New York. He also expressed his hope of meeting with US President Donald Trump.

According to Censor.NET, he announced this on his Telegram channel.

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"I don’t think we’ll have any talks until the parliamentary ‘elections’ in Russia are over. But at the end of September, we’ll have the chance to meet with the American team in New York. In the meantime, our teams are staying in touch. And I hope that after meeting with President Trump, we’ll be able to speak more openly about all this," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine insists on putting pressure on Russia

Regarding the possible outcomes of the forthcoming trilateral meeting, the President stated that the partners are raising the issue of exports of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural produce, which Russia is blocking in the Black Sea.

He also emphasised that Ukraine must respond to such actions by Russia, particularly in the energy sector.

"We have responded and done the same. We must respond, otherwise Russia will never stop this war, because it will never feel the consequences of it. The same applies to the energy sector," the president added.

Watch more: Zelenskyy after new Russian attacks: World sees what Russia is doing. Decisions on additional support packages for Ukraine will be made today. VIDEO

Countries with which food security was discussed

According to Zelenskyy, over the past month he has held important talks with representatives from Egypt, India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the US.

"Everyone understands that blocking food supplies to the world, to people, is a major challenge. Not only for Ukraine and Russia, but also on a global scale," the Ukrainian head of state noted.

He emphasised that how the situation develops next depends primarily on Russia’s stance. At the same time, in the president’s view, influential world leaders can compel Moscow to adopt a more constructive position.

"It all depends on Russia. I’m not sure they’re capable of showing flexibility on these issues. But strong world leaders can force them to take the right stance, even if they don’t like it," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: First results of negotiations with Russia and US may emerge by end of September – Zelenskyy