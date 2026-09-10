Zelenskyy after new Russian attacks: World sees what Russia is doing. Decisions on additional support packages for Ukraine will be made today. VIDEO

Ukraine is working with its partners to protect people from Russian terror. Decisions are to be made today on, among other things, defence support for Ukraine and air defence.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian attacks

"Today in our city of Pavlohrad, Russians used drones to kill people who were simply near shopping centres. As of now, four people are known to have been killed… My condolences to their families and loved ones. More than 60 people were injured in this strike alone. Everyone is receiving assistance. Dozens of people were also injured in Kramatorsk by Russian bombs striking residential buildings," he said.

Other cities and communities in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, as well as Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions, also came under attack. By the evening, Dnipro and Kyiv were under attack.

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New support packages

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is working as closely as possible with its partners to provide Ukrainians with protection from such Russian terror.

"Today, decisions will be made on additional support packages for Ukraine, including for defence and particularly for our air defence. We are also preparing additional support packages. The world sees what Russia is doing. And there will be support for Ukraine. One hundred percent of attention is now focused on this: specifically strengthening our defence, specific funding for defence, and specific opportunities for weapons manufacturers to protect lives. Thank you to everyone who helps!" he added.

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