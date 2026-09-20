US and China have begun trade talks ahead of meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping in Washington, - Bloomberg

Representatives from the US and China have begun trade talks in New York ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Washington.

This is reported by the agency Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET

Read more on our Telegram channel

Key topics of the dialogue

The US delegation is led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whilst the Chinese delegation is led by the country’s Vice-Premier He Lifeng

The parties are expected to discuss trade between the two countries, investment, artificial intelligence and the US war against Iran.

Read more: Putin meets with Xi Jinping. Ukraine discussed "in passing" – Peskov

Extension of the trade truce

One of the key items on the agenda is the trade truce, under which both sides have reduced tariffs and export restrictions. It is due to expire in November.

Before the meeting began, Bessent told journalists that he was hoping for a constructive dialogue between the two countries.