US and China have begun trade talks ahead of meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping in Washington, - Bloomberg
Representatives from the US and China have begun trade talks in New York ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Washington.
This is reported by the agency Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET
Key topics of the dialogue
The US delegation is led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whilst the Chinese delegation is led by the country’s Vice-Premier He Lifeng
The parties are expected to discuss trade between the two countries, investment, artificial intelligence and the US war against Iran.
Extension of the trade truce
One of the key items on the agenda is the trade truce, under which both sides have reduced tariffs and export restrictions. It is due to expire in November.
Before the meeting began, Bessent told journalists that he was hoping for a constructive dialogue between the two countries.
- Scott Bessent and He Lifen last met face to face near Seoul about four months ago, a few days before Trump’s visit to Beijing in May.
- On Thursday, 24 September, Trump will host Xi at the White House, marking the Chinese leader’s first state visit to Washington in over ten years.
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