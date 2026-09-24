Zelenskyy met with Erdogan: they discussed Black Sea security and maritime corridor
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed security in the Black Sea, the operation of the maritime export corridor, and bilateral issues.
According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram.
Zelenskyy and Erdogan discussed the operation of the maritime corridor
Zelenskyy thanked Erdogan for his consistent support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
The President of Ukraine noted that ensuring respect for international law is essential to ending the war.
Separately, the parties discussed security in the Black Sea and the operation of the maritime export corridor. Zelenskyy emphasized that countries on various continents depend on Ukrainian food exports.
According to him, various options for fully restoring the corridor's operations are currently being considered.
"All that is needed is for Russia to be willing to stop its terrorist attacks on our infrastructure so that Ukraine can, in turn, halt its long-range retaliatory strikes," Zelenskyy wrote.
The President of Ukraine spoke about his contacts with the United States
Zelenskyy also briefed Erdogan on his contacts with the U.S. team.
In addition, the presidents discussed bilateral issues, including a free trade zone and a potential drone deal.
Zelenskyy thanked Turkey for its willingness to help bring about peace.
- It was previously reported that on September 23 in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Finnish President Alexander Stubb signed the "Drone Deal", an agreement on the joint production of defense products.
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