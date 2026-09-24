G20 in Miami: Zelenskyy announced possible meeting with Trump and Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the December G20 summit in Miami could serve as a venue for a trilateral meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, the president made this statement during a briefing while answering a question about the possibility of a meeting in light of the invitation extended to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to attend the December G20 summit.

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Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian and American sides had already discussed the possibility of holding a trilateral meeting during the summit. According to him, the discussion covered both the potential format of the talks and Ukraine’s readiness for such a meeting.

"I believe this is one of the best opportunities proposed by the U.S. side, by President Trump, regarding the G20. I believe this is a potential opportunity for a trilateral meeting that could yield tangible results," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy explained why he sees an opportunity for negotiations at the G20

Та додав, що можливості для результативних переговорів створює сам формат G20. На саміті, крім європейських партнерів України, будуть представлені Китай, Індія, держави Близького Сходу та інші країни, частина з яких продовжує підтримувати економічні відносини з Росією.

Read more: US has officially invited Putin to G20 summit in Miami this December

""In my view, this is the kind of atmosphere in which a result is possible. Ukraine will certainly support it if this format is adopted and a corresponding agreement is reached," the president added.

What led up to this?

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington has invited Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit in Miami this December.

Thus, the issue of a possible trilateral format is being discussed against the backdrop of the Russian president’s invitation to an international summit.