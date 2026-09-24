Xi Jinping has arrived in Washington; Trump met him personally

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Washington on a visit. The Chinese leader's plane landed at Joint Base Andrews on September 23.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Associated Press

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The Trumps personally met with Xi Jinping

The Chinese president's plane was greeted with a long red carpet, a salute from artillery batteries, and a 21-person honor guard. Two B-1 bombers also flew over the base.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump personally greeted Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan.

The national anthems of China and the United States were played during the ceremony.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York, proposed that he involve China in the peace process aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. He said this at a press conference in New York on Tuesday after meeting with the American leader.

Read more: Zelenskyy has asked Trump to involve Xi Jinping in peace process