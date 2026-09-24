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Russia has attacked Odesa: medical and educational facilities have been damaged. VIDEO
On the night of 24 September, Russian troops attacked Odesa. The strike damaged medical and educational facilities, as well as residential buildings.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.
Medical and educational facilities damaged
According to Lysak, medical and educational facilities in Odesa were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.
Experts are currently assessing the details and extent of the damage.
Residential buildings in Odesa have also been damaged
Later, Lysak reported that residential buildings had also been damaged as a result of the attack.
All relevant services are working at the scene. Emergency response centres are being set up to assist residents.
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