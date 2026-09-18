Ten people, including two rescuers, injured in Russian double-tap strike on central Odesa. VIDEO+PHOTOS
The enemy attacked central Odesa twice in succession. The second strike occurred while emergency and rescue services were dealing with the aftermath of the attack and helping people.
Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper reported this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
Ten people are currently known to have been injured. Three were hospitalised, while the others received medical care at the scene.
According to the State Emergency Service, two rescuers are among the injured.
An 11-storey administrative building was reportedly hit. People were in a shelter at the time of the attack, which saved their lives.
Russia struck again some time later, while rescuers and other emergency services were working at the scene.
Emergency response efforts are ongoing. Rescuers have extinguished the fire that engulfed several floors of the building.
Aftermath of the attack
More than 70 firefighters were reportedly involved in responding to the attack.
Background
Earlier reports said that today, September 18, Russian forces attacked a crowded area in central Odesa.
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