Slovak President Pellegrini at UN: War must not become "norm"

During his address at the general debate of the UN General Assembly, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini called on the international community to prevent war and violence from becoming the norm in international relations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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He emphasized the need to uphold international law and diplomacy amid escalating global conflicts.

The Slovak president devoted special attention to Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to him, the fighting continues to cause destruction near Slovakia's borders, and Russian strikes on civilian targets and critical infrastructure remain unacceptable.

Pellegrini called for support for diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war and establishing a lasting peace.

The President of Slovakia warned against the "normalization" of violence

Pellegrini stated that the world must not accept a situation in which the use of force, the redrawing of borders, and violations of sovereignty become the norm for resolving political disputes.

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"If violence becomes the norm for the next generation, diplomacy itself will become more difficult. What is difficult to resolve today may become impossible tomorrow," said the President of Slovakia.

According to him, one of the most pressing tasks facing world leaders is to put an end to violence, preserve diplomatic mechanisms, and prevent current conflicts from becoming the norm.

Pellegrini called for compliance with the UN Charter

The President of Slovakia also stated that the weakening of international institutions and the shift from cooperation to confrontation are making the world more vulnerable.

He called on states to return to compliance with the UN Charter and to reject the approach whereby political problems are resolved through the use of force, the redrawing of borders, or the violation of sovereignty.

"Leadership is not about being prepared for escalation; it requires the courage to de-escalate," Pellegrini concluded.