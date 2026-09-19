Ukraine could join new security alliance, - Landsbergis

Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis considers the idea of creating a regional security framework involving Ukraine, the Baltic states, Poland, and the Nordic countries to be realistic.

According to Censor.NET, former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis expressed this view in an interview with Ukrinform.

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According to him, depending on the structure of such an alliance, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Romania could also join it.

Landsbergis also emphasized the need for European countries to prepare for a possible escalation of Russian threats, particularly drone and hybrid attacks. He noted that Russia may alter its hybrid pressure tactics, so Europe needs to take various scenarios into account.

Landsbergis predicted Russia's impending defeat

Despite a pessimistic assessment of Europe’s readiness for a possible new war, Landsbergis stated that he is convinced Russia will ultimately be defeated in the war against Ukraine. At the same time, he said, it remains unclear exactly where Moscow will be forced to admit defeat.

"Russia is losing this war. The only question is when and where exactly it will be forced to admit defeat," the politician said.

According to Landsbergis, it is important for Europe that Russia be forced to lose the current war, rather than after hostilities potentially spread to the territories of other countries.

Read more: Europe risks seeing Russian troops near Vilnius and Warsaw, - former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis