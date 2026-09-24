Zelenskyy on mistakes made during the war: Sometimes you don’t want to, but you have to

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has made many mistakes over the years of full-scale war. According to him, this is due to the large number of difficult decisions and agreements that must be made every day.

As reported by Censor.NET, he made these remarks in an interview with The Wall Street Journal’s editor-in-chief, Emma Tucker.

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The president noted that some decisions are difficult and sensitive, and sometimes he has to do things he doesn’t want to do.

"Of course, I make mistakes. During a war, you make a lot of mistakes. Why? Because you have to make hundreds of decisions every day," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, there are situations when decisions have to be made against one’s own will.

"Sometimes you know you don’t even want to do it, but you have to," the head of state added.

However, Zelenskyy did not specify which decisions made during the full-scale war he considers to be mistakes.

The President spoke about the stress following years of war

During the interview, Emma Tucker also asked Zelenskyy how he copes with stress after several years of full-scale war.

Read more: Putin is "patient zero" who must be stopped. He never has enough captured territory, Zelenskyy says

"I don't know. I'm not sure I'm really coping with it," the president replied.

He also noted that he is trying to do his job in such a way that, once the war and his presidency are over, he can continue to live in Ukraine and be able to walk its streets in peace.

Zelenskyy: in the end, it all comes down to people

According to the president, people play an important role in his attitude toward his work.

"Everything revolves around people. People give you the energy to live. But there are people you hate—and they drain all your energy," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Slovak President Pellegrini at UN: War must not become "norm"