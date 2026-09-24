Nawrocki called at UN for joint response to Russia’s actions.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki called on the international community to respond decisively, consistently, and collectively to Russia’s actions, as it wages war against Ukraine and conducts hybrid operations in Europe.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the Polish leader made this statement during the general debate at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

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According to the Polish president, Russia is attempting to subjugate Ukraine and destabilize the region, which, in his view, violates the principles of the UN Charter.

Navrotsky stated that Moscow is using open aggression, hybrid operations, acts of subversion, and sabotage to destabilize Europe.

He emphasized the need to restore the primacy of international law and strengthen a system in which states adhere to established rules.

"Russia is displaying the very same imperial arrogance that in the past led to the unimaginable suffering and tragedies of the two world wars," Navrotsky emphasized.

The President of Poland also stated that Russia, guided by an "imperial and neocolonial worldview," is attempting to impose its will on others and is calling into question the right of every nation to determine its own destiny.

Navrotsky emphasized that Poland is particularly aware of the consequences of Russian colonialism and imperialism.

"As Russia's neighbor, we are not seeking confrontation with it. We are strengthening our alliances, developing our military, and modernizing it—not to wage war, but to prevent it," the Polish president emphasized.

Poland views NATO as a guarantor of its security

Navrotsky emphasized that Poland is particularly aware of the consequences of Russian colonialism and imperialism.

"As Russia's neighbor, we are not seeking confrontation with it. We are strengthening our alliances, developing our military, and modernizing it—not to wage war, but to prevent it," the Polish president emphasized.

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He emphasized that Poland has consistently viewed NATO as the guarantor of Europe's security.

The President of Poland spoke about Russia's hybrid war

Navrotsky drew attention to Russia’s large-scale hybrid war against Europe, which, he said, includes sabotage, cyberattacks, and destabilization operations—in particular, an artificially created migration crisis.

"We are not dealing with isolated incidents, but with a consistent, well-thought-out strategy," the Polish leader said, emphasizing that the response to these actions must be "decisive, consistent, and also joint."

During his speech, Navrotsky also stated that Poland seeks to participate on a permanent basis in the G20 and could represent Central Europe in this forum.

"Poland will be the voice of this region as a country that understands both the challenges of development and the importance of stable rules of the game in the international economy," he said.