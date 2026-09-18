Denmark to speed up aid package for Ukraine after Russian attack on helicopter

Denmark is accelerating an aid package for Ukraine after a Russian warship fired flares towards a Danish helicopter.

Reuters reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Denmark’s response

The government said the new aid package for Ukraine is worth 1.8 billion Danish kroner ($276 million) and will be directed towards air defence.

"If the Russians think they can intimidate us, our response is to increase support for Ukraine even faster than we planned," Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus told reporters.

Read more: Denmark allocates DKK 45 million for programmes supporting Ukrainian veterans

Background

Denmark summoned the Russian ambassador after a Russian frigate fired two flares towards a Danish helicopter on September 14. The Russian ambassador instead blamed Denmark for the incident, claiming the helicopter’s manoeuvres had "provoked" the Russian ship.

NATO described the Russian frigate’s firing of flares towards a Danish Armed Forces helicopter in international waters near Gedser as "irresponsible actions by Russia."

Read more: Danish intelligence services warn of Russia preparing sabotage at defense enterprises