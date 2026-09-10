Denmark allocates DKK 45 million for programmes supporting Ukrainian veterans

The Danish government is allocating DKK 45 million, or more than €6 million, to programmes supporting Ukrainian veterans. The funding is intended for two years.

Censor.NET reports that Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen announced this on X.

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Denmark funds rehabilitation and return to work

The funds will come from a development assistance fund. They will be transferred to the Red Cross and Mission East, which coordinate veteran support programmes in Ukraine.

The funding will be directed, among other things, towards reintegrating veterans into Ukrainian civil society. This includes assistance with physical and mental health, as well as rehabilitation.

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Part of the funds will be used to help veterans return to the labour market.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen stressed that the money would not be transferred directly to individual veterans.

"This is not about giving payments directly to Ukrainian veterans. It is about modernising their professional environment and civil society so that they can handle this task," the minister said.

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Funds to be distributed over two years

In total, Denmark will distribute DKK 45 million to programmes supporting Ukrainian veterans over two years.

At the end of August, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced the allocation of an additional €3 million to support Ukrainian veterans.

Belgium has also provided €4 million for the digitalisation of veteran services.