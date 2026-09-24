Russia attacked Khmelnytskyi region with drones: high-rise building was hit

The Khmelnytskyi region has been under attack by Russian strike drones since last night. Air defense forces engaged enemy targets, and some drones were shot down.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Tiurin, head of the regional military administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the Russian attack, a high-rise residential building in the regional capital was reportedly hit.

All necessary emergency and specialized services have been dispatched to the scene. Experts are working to address the aftermath of the attack and are assessing the extent of the damage.

Preliminary reports indicate there are no casualties

According to preliminary information, no one was injured when the UAV struck the residential building.

Authorities promise to provide additional details once the emergency services have completed their work.

Read more: Air defence forces neutralised 4 "Zircons" and 3 "Iskanders" during massive Russian attack, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS