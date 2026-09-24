Air defence forces neutralised 4 "Zircons" and 3 "Iskanders" during massive Russian attack, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 24 September, Russian occupying forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What weapons did the enemy use?

The Russians attacked with ‘Zircon’ anti-ship missiles from the Kursk, Rostov and Oryol regions of the Russian Federation, Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk and Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation, 282 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), ‘Gerber’ drones, ‘Banderol’/‘Dan-T’ loitering munitions, and ‘Parodiya’-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk, Hvardiiske, Chauda – the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the waters of the Sea of Azov.

The main targets of the strikes were the Odesa and Kyiv regions.

Watch more: Over 350,000 Russian drones have been destroyed since start of year, - Ministry of Defence. VIDEO

How did the air defence systems perform?

As of 08:00, air defence systems had shot down or neutralised 227 targets:

4 "Zircon" anti-ship missiles;

3 Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

1 "Banderole"/"Dan-T";

219 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, as well as other types of drones.

Enemy air strikes were recorded at 13 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at 10 locations.

The Russian attack is currently ongoing, with dozens of enemy UAVs being detected in the airspace.

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