At least two dozen strikes: drone operators from the 5th Assault Brigade are destroying the occupiers and their cover. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 5th Kyiv Separate Assault Brigade have released an extensive compilation of footage showing the work of drone operators as they hunt down Russian occupiers and destroy their positions and shelters.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the results of the Ukrainian drone operators’ work has been published online.

The one-and-a-half-minute clip features numerous instances of strike drones being deployed. Ukrainian operators use both FPV drones, which carry out attacks directly, and UAVs equipped to drop munitions.

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The targets include Russian soldiers moving across open terrain or attempting to hide amongst vegetation, as well as positions and shelters set up by the occupiers.

The footage shows at least two dozen separate attacks. The operators monitor some of the results of the strikes from the air: explosions and plumes of smoke are visible at Russian positions following hits.

The footage demonstrates the systematic operations of the drone units of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade, which use various types of drones to flush Russian infantry out of their cover and strike enemy positions.

Watch more: Battle in fog: 5th Assault Brigade repels ruscist attack near Vyshneve in Dnipropetrovsk region and eliminates about 40 occupiers. VIDEO

Read more: Total Russian combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,523,980 personnel (+1,540 over the past day), 12,367 tanks, 50,240 artillery systems, and 25,402 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS