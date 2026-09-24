Sybiha met with Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi: direct dialogue even in difficult circumstances

Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga met with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Arakchi, during the UN General Assembly.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Foreign Ministry's press service.

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What is known?

"Following up on our phone conversation in July, I met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. Diplomacy is direct dialogue, even under difficult circumstances.



Our conversation focused on joint steps to prevent further escalation of tensions between our countries," Sibiga noted.

The parties agreed to keep existing channels of communication open.

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The ministers also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and Europe, as well as on various tracks of peace efforts.

"The foreign minister reaffirmed Ukraine's position in support of restoring peace and stability in both regions as soon as possible," the ministry concluded.