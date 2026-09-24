Government has appointed Oleksii Reva as Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Transformation

The government has appointed Major Oleksiy Reva as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation, and Digitalization.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

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It is noted that the newly appointed deputy will be responsible for developing digital systems and services for the Defense Forces and implementing technologies that streamline military processes and help service members carry out their missions.

The Ministry of Defense continues to strengthen its digital initiatives

"Increasing the digitalization of the military is necessary so that the needs of the Defense Forces can be transformed into concrete solutions even faster," the statement reads.

Digital tools are a key element in improving the effectiveness of the Defense Forces. They reduce decision-making time and provide military personnel with immediate access to accurate and up-to-date information. However, the core of the strategy now is to integrate these digital tools into a single ecosystem.

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What is known about the new deputy?

Oleksii Reva has previously worked in the Ministry of Defense’s IT sector. He participated in the development of the Army+ app and the Impulse digital system for tracking military personnel, and led project teams.

Reva’s experience and expertise will help expand the digitization of key processes within the military. Among the priorities remain the development of Army+, Reserve+, and the DELTA combat system.

"Opening up the market for IT products should be an important step in the Defense Forces’ digitalization strategy. This will make it possible to more broadly involve the Ukrainian IT industry in the creation of digital solutions and shorten the path from the military’s needs to the development and practical application of these solutions within the armed forces," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated.

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