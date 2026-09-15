Klymenko has been appointed head of National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre, - presidential decree. PHOTO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has appointed Ihor Klymenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, as head of the National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre.

According to Censor.NET, the President signed the relevant decree on 14 September 2026.

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It is noted that Zelenskyy has thus amended Decree No. 242/2016 of 7 June 2016 "On the National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre", appointing Klymenko as head of the centre. The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

"To amend Article 2 of Presidential Decree No. 242/2016 of 7 June 2016 ‘On the National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre’ (as subsequently amended), appoint Ihor Volodymyrovych KLYMENKO – Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine – as head of the National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre", the decree of the Head of State states.

The National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre operates under the NSDC. The post of its head was previously held by the Council’s Secretary, Rustem Umerov, who was appointed to the role in 2025.

What led up to this?

Ihor Klymenko became Secretary of the NSDC in August 2026. Prior to that, he was Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs.

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