Ukraine and Australia have signed security agreement: additional $60 million package

On September 23 in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed an Agreement on Long-Term Support and Cooperation between Ukraine and Australia.

According to Censor.NET, DW reported this.

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The document establishes a framework for long-term cooperation between the two countries in the areas of defense, security, politics, humanitarian aid, and energy.

Australia will provide Ukraine with an additional $60 million

The Australian government has announced an additional $60 million support package for Ukraine.

Of this amount, $45 million will consist of equipment from the Australian Defense Force, $10 million will go to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, and another $5 million will be allocated for humanitarian aid.

According to the Australian government, this brings the total amount of Australian support for Ukraine to nearly $1.9 billion.

Joining the maritime coalition

Canberra will also join the Maritime Capabilities Coalition for Ukraine, led by the United Kingdom and Norway. The coalition’s goal is to support the development of Ukraine’s naval capabilities.

In addition, Australia will continue to train Ukrainian military personnel and participate in the NSATU and PURL programs, as well as the Unmanned Systems Coalition.

The parties will deepen defense production

The agreement provides for deeper cooperation in the defense industry.

Read more: Ukraine has secured $20 billion in international support out of required $52.6 billion, - "Servant of the People" MP Zaburanna

Ukraine and Australia plan to explore opportunities for joint production of defense equipment, including air defense systems, missiles, unmanned systems, and other weapons. The President of Ukraine also stated his intention to expand joint production and trade.

New sanctions imposed against Russia

Along with the announcement of a new aid package, Australia reported additional sanctions against Russia and its allies.

According to the Australian government, the total number of sanctions against Russia and its allies has reached nearly 1,900, and nearly 300 vessels from Russia’s "shadow fleet" have been added to the list of sanctioned vessels.

The agreement also covers energy and humanitarian issues

The document provides for cooperation in the areas of energy security, the return of Ukrainian children illegally taken by Russia, the rehabilitation of veterans, the reconstruction of Ukraine, demining, maritime security, and countering Russian disinformation.

The agreement entered into force upon its signing on September 23, 2026.

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