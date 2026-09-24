CIA has warned Spain, France, and Italy of possible Russian drone attacks, - media

U.S. intelligence has warned Spain, France, and Italy about Russia’s possible preparations for an operation involving drones. It is noted that the U.S. has shared this information with the governments of these European countries.

According to Censor.NET, the Spanish newspaper El Mundo has reported on this.

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One possible scenario involves the use of Russian "Gerber" drones, which can be secretly transported in containers on merchant ships and launched from the sea.

A source close to the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense told the publication that Lithuanian authorities had also received information about this possible scenario and the type of drones.

Reports indicate that these are relatively compact drones, several of which can be transported on a single ship.

Three countries are named as potential targets

According to El Mundo’s sources, the potential targets of a possible Russian operation could be Spain, France, or Italy.

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The authors of the publication also link the possible selection of these countries to the domestic political situation and upcoming election campaigns. According to their account, potential attacks could be aimed not only at causing physical harm but also at creating public anxiety and influencing political processes. These conclusions are an assessment by the publication’s sources, not a confirmed forecast.

Information was passed on to European governments

According to El Mundo, the warning was passed on to several European governments following CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s trip to Moscow on August 25.

Separately, it is reported that Spain, France, and Italy received information about a possible Russian operation. There have been no official comments from the CIA regarding this report so far.

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