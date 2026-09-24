Colonel Artem Martynenko has been appointed Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has appointed Artem Martynenko as his deputy for digitalization.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"By order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine (on personnel matters) dated September 1, 2026, Colonel Artem Martynenko has been appointed to the position of Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

What is known?

Artem Martynenko is an information technology specialist, one of the developers, and the chief architect of the DELTA combat system.

The DELTA combat system is used by the Ukrainian Defense Forces to collect, process, and exchange information necessary for planning and conducting combat operations.

Read more: Government has appointed Oleksii Reva as Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Transformation