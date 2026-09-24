Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Khmelnytskyi region: House was damaged, but there were no casualties. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian occupiers have been attacking the Khmelnytskyi region with drones since this morning. A house is reported to have been damaged by falling debris.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

"Rescue workers evacuated 35 people from the building, including five children.



The blast wave shattered windows and damaged a gas pipeline, balconies and cars parked nearby. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the statement said.

According to the Regional Military Administration, 18 UAVs have been neutralised in the region.

As of 13:00, the air raid alert in the region has been in place for over 10 hours.

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