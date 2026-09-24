Russian forces struck civilian lorry in Kramatorsk with FPV drone: driver was killed. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked a lorry with an FPV drone in Kramatorsk. The driver was killed.

This was reported by the city council’s press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"This morning, Russian troops attacked a lorry at one of Kramatorsk’s commercial depots using an FPV drone. The strike hit the vehicle whilst it was moving.



Sadly, a man born in 1974 was killed," the statement reads.

The city council noted that the lorry was transporting goods to support the city’s operations.

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"The vehicle was clearly marked and recognisable as belonging to the trading centre.



Once again, the Russians are deliberately attacking civilians who are simply doing their jobs.



Kramatorsk lives under the threat of Russian strikes every day. People go to work, deliver goods, keep the city running — and even at this very moment, they can become targets for a Russian drone.



Behind every such strike lies more than just a damaged car. Behind it are human lives, families and loved ones who have lost a loved one today," they added.

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