Power outages in eight regions due to Russian shelling, over 600 settlements without electricity due to bad weather – Energy Ministry

Part of the population in eight Ukrainian regions remains without electricity because of hostilities and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. No restrictions on electricity supply are expected on September 24.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the ministry, power outages caused by hostilities and shelling have been recorded in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

Power engineers are carrying out emergency repairs where the security situation allows.

More than 600 settlements without electricity due to bad weather

Adverse weather conditions have also affected the power grid. As of the morning, more than 600 settlements in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions remained without electricity.

The Energy Ministry said no restrictions on electricity supply were expected on September 24. If the situation changes, consumers are advised to follow updates from distribution system operators.

Ukrainians were also urged to reduce the load on the power system during the evening hours where possible and to use electricity sparingly between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

As Censor.NET reported earlier, Russia launched a combined missile and attack drone assault on Ukraine overnight into September 24.

Read more: Massive Russian attack leaves consumers in four regions without power – Ukrenergo