Russia attacked Bukovyna and Rivne region: infrastructure has been damaged

Since the night of September 24, Russian drones have been attacking a number of regions in Ukraine. The Rivne and Chernivtsi regions have come under attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Four UAVs detected over Bukovyna

Four drones were detected over the Chernivtsi region during the Russian attack, according to Ruslan Osypenko, head of the regional military administration.

The Russian weapons targeted energy facilities and border infrastructure, specifically international border crossings on the Ukrainian-Romanian and Ukrainian-Moldovan borders.

Air defense forces shot down three drones outside populated areas. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage.

A fourth UAV left the Chernivtsi region and headed toward Suceava County in Romania.

Infrastructure damaged in Rivne region

An air raid alert has been in effect in the Rivne region since last night. Air defense forces engaged enemy targets, according to Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

Damage to infrastructure was recorded as a result of the Russian attack. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Residents of the region were urged to remain in safe places during the air raid alert and not to neglect safety rules, as debris from downed enemy targets may pose a threat.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Khmelnytskyi region: House was damaged, but there were no casualties. VIDEO+PHOTOS