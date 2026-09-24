258,000 war crimes committed by Russian Federation, record civilian casualties, and 3.9 million IDPs: analysis of human rights violations has been released

Large-scale human rights violations by the Russian Federation have continued to increase since the start of the full-scale invasion. In July 2026, the highest monthly toll of civilian casualties since May 2022 was recorded: 437 killed and 2,610 wounded as a result of hostilities.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center, where an alternative civil society report on Ukraine’s progress toward European Union accession was presented, according to Censor.NET.

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War crimes, sham trials, and the deportation of children

As of August 2026, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies had registered more than 258,000 criminal cases involving war crimes committed by the Russian Federation. At the same time, experts emphasize that the actual number of crimes in the temporarily occupied territories is significantly higher due to their concealment by the occupying regimes.

Other key instances of violations by the Russian Federation include:

Detentions and disappearances: According to the Media Initiative for Human Rights, 2,609 civilians are being held in unlawful detention in the temporarily occupied territories and in the Russian Federation. The total number of civilians and military personnel missing in action exceeds 114,000. However, 9,613 Ukrainians (of whom only 464 were civilians) have been returned through prisoner exchanges.

Quasi-judicial prosecutions: The occupiers have documented at least 2,441 cases of criminal prosecution of Ukrainians and handed down over 1,700 convictions based on fabricated charges of "espionage," "terrorism," or "sabotage." In March 2026, a UN Commission classified these actions and acts of torture as war crimes.

Deportation of children: According to the "Children of War" portal, as of September 2026, 20,651 children had been deported, of whom only 2,573 had been successfully returned. In March 2026, an independent UN international commission confirmed for the first time that the deportation, forced displacement, and enforced disappearances of Ukrainian children constitute crimes against humanity.

The situation of internally displaced persons

As of June 30, 2026, there were 3.9 million IDPs registered in Ukraine, 70% of whom have been displaced for more than two years. To survive, 87% of IDP families are forced to resort to negative coping strategies: 75% are spending their savings, 59% are cutting back on utility bills, 53% are cutting back on medical expenses, and 17% are facing rent debts.

Read more: Nawrocki called at UN for joint response to Russia’s actions.