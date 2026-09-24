President’s Office denies media reports of Ukraine-US-Russia meeting on energy ceasefire

The President’s Office did not confirm media reports that a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the US on an energy ceasefire was due to take place in New York today.

Presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists this, Censor.NET reports, citing Radio Svoboda.

President’s Office response

"The Ukrainian delegation is on its way to Ukraine," Lytvyn said. He added that the media outlets reporting plans for the meeting "have no sources in the delegation."

Read more: There will be no winner in Russia’s war against Ukraine; it will end in negotiations, - Rubio

Background

Earlier on September 24, ZN.UA, citing a diplomatic source, reported that a trilateral meeting could take place in the US that day.

The report said Ukraine would be represented by Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov and Foreign Intelligence Service chief Rustem Umerov; the US by presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff; and Russia by Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who had flown to the US.

According to the outlet, the main topic would be an energy ceasefire: how each side interprets it and how compliance could be monitored. Its source said Russia would insist that the talks also cover freedom of navigation and the shadow fleet that exports Russian oil.

As a reminder, the most recent trilateral meeting involving negotiating teams from Ukraine, the US and Russia on ending the war took place in February 2026.

Read more: Ukraine and Russia must agree to energy truce, - Rubio