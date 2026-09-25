Trump and Xi discussed situation in Ukraine and Middle East

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed a range of global and regional issues during their meeting at the White House, including the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Washington Post, citing an official statement from the Chinese government.

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According to the Chinese side, during the talks, the leaders of the US and China exchanged views on the international situation and key regional issues.

Topics discussed at the meeting included the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and security issues on the Korean Peninsula.

In addition, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump expressed their support for holding regional meetings in the coming weeks.

APEC and G20 summits ahead

In November, China will host the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Meanwhile, the US will host this year’s Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Florida.

Read more: Trump and Xi Jinping meet at White House: "China and US are great powers; we will develop our friendship"

The Chinese statement does not specify whether Trump and Xi will attend these events.

Xi called for the development of relations between the US and China

According to the Chinese leader, during the meeting the presidents agreed to foster "constructive, strategic and stable relations between China and the US".

Xi Jinping stated that, in his view, such relations would benefit not only the peoples of the two countries, but also people around the world.