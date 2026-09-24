Trump and Xi Jinping meet at White House: "China and US are great powers; we will develop our friendship"

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Washington on Thursday, September 24. The Chinese leader arrived in the United States for the first time in 11 years.

The Guardian reports, according to Censor.NET.

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Meeting outside the White House

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump came out of the White House to greet Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, as they stepped out of a black car. Both leaders then delivered remarks.

Trump’s remarks

Trump said Xi was the first Chinese leader to make a second official visit to the White House. He said they had developed a strong friendship since 2016, founded on mutual respect and the vital interests of both nations. According to Trump, this was their first meeting at the White House, although they had previously met in various parts of the world.

"Chairman Xi and I have made substantial progress in addressing the issues facing our countries. During this visit, we will also discuss pressing matters of security, technology and superintelligence," Trump said.

He recalled the Trade Council established during his visit to Beijing in May, which has enabled the two countries’ teams to work toward a more balanced trade relationship. He also urged people to remember the "greatness" the United States and China achieved together during World War II and pledged to continue working together for a better future for both countries.

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Xi Jinping’s remarks

Xi Jinping stressed that China and the United States should strengthen communication. He called both countries "great" and said the two leading powers bear a historic responsibility for humanity’s progress.

"China and the United States have different national circumstances. Yet open, substantive and sustained dialogue can help our countries better understand each other, find common ground while setting differences aside, and strengthen mutual trust," Xi said.

The Chinese leader called on government agencies in both countries to step up cooperation on foreign policy, the economy, finance, law enforcement and people-to-people exchanges. He said Beijing and Washington should "coexist peacefully" and that their competition should remain "healthy": a contest, rather than a fight that produces winners and losers.

Xi also said China was ready to develop artificial intelligence under human control for the benefit of society. He called for regular dialogue between the two countries’ armed forces to prevent crises, adding that the so-called "Thucydides Trap" could be overcome.

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Symbolic gestures

Xi Jinping announced an invitation for 100,000 young Americans to visit China over the next five years. He also said two giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, would arrive at Zoo Atlanta in the coming days, calling pandas a symbol of friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

The Chinese leader also said Beijing was ready to strengthen cooperation with the United States in combating drug trafficking.

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