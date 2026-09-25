Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia this morning: there were hits and one person was wounded
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia on the morning of September 25. The shelling resulted in hits on targets in the city.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.
A fire broke out at a medical facility. Details about the consequences of the attack are still being confirmed.
One person is injured
Preliminary reports indicate that one man was injured as a result of this morning’s attack on Zaporizhzhia.
He is receiving the necessary medical care.
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