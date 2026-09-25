Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia this morning: there were hits and one person was wounded

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia on the morning of September 25. The shelling resulted in hits on targets in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A fire broke out at a medical facility. Details about the consequences of the attack are still being confirmed.

One person is injured

Preliminary reports indicate that one man was injured as a result of this morning’s attack on Zaporizhzhia.

He is receiving the necessary medical care.

See more: Russian forces struck bus in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: no casualties were reported. PHOTOS