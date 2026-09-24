Russian forces struck bus in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: no casualties were reported. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers attacked civilian transport in Zaporizhzhia with an FPV drone this morning. The strike damaged a bus. There were no casualties.
This was reported by the press service of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"An FPV drone struck the roof of municipal bus No. 71, which was travelling along Kosmichna Street.
The bus was damaged. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured," the statement reads.
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