Russians strike passenger bus with FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia: eight people reported wounded, one in serious condition. VIDEO (updated)

Today, 17 September, Russian forces attacked a passenger bus with an FPV drone in the Kosmichnyi district of Zaporizhzhia. There were people on board.

Mykhailo Semikin, Acting Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

What is known

The drone struck right beside a public transport stop.

According to preliminary information, three people were injured. They are receiving the necessary assistance.

"Once again, the Russians chose people who were simply going about their business rather than a military target. We will do everything we can to protect our roads, our transport and our people," Semikin stressed.

See more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia this morning: there are casualties. PHOTO

Updated information

It later emerged that the number of people injured in the Russian drone attack had risen to five.

All five have been hospitalized. One is in serious condition.

Medical staff are doing everything they can to help them.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that, less than an hour after the first strike, Russian forces attacked the same location again.

According to the latest information, eight people are known to have been wounded.

Information about those affected is being clarified.

Aftermath of the attack

Background

Earlier, Russian occupiers struck the village of Storchove in the Zaporizhzhia district with an aerial bomb, killing a woman and injuring a man.

See more: Russia has carried out massive shelling of regions across Ukraine: there are fatalities and dozens of injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS