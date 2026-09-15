Russia has carried out massive shelling of regions across Ukraine: there are fatalities and dozens of injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. The shelling has resulted in fatalities and dozens of injuries, with children among the casualties.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Three people were killed in the Donetsk region

On 14 September, the police recorded 995 Russian strikes along the front line and in residential areas of the Donetsk region. Thirteen settlements came under fire, according to the regional police.

In Kramatorsk, Russian forces struck with five KAB-250 bombs and five drones. One civilian was killed and two others were injured. An apartment block and eight private houses, an educational establishment, an outbuilding, an infrastructure facility and a car were damaged.

In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and three other residents were injured as a result of strikes by FPV drones.

In Sloviansk, the Russian army used two KAB-250 aerial bombs and drones. One person was killed and three others were injured, including a boy born in 2012. A block of flats and 24 private homes, a shopping pavilion and a car were damaged.

One casualty each was reported in Yasnohirka and Znamenivka. In Yasna Poliana, a civilian was injured as a result of shelling from a ‘Smerch’ multiple rocket launcher.

In addition, at around 00:30 on 15 September, a Russian ‘Molniya-2’ UAV struck a high-rise block in Sloviansk. No reports of casualties have been received.







See more: Number of people injured in Kramatorsk after Russian airstrike rises to six. PHOTOS

One person killed and 17 injured in the Kharkiv region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Kharkiv and 19 other settlements in the region, according to Oleh Syniegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

A 26-year-old man was killed in the shelling, and a further 17 people were injured, including four children.

In Izium, a man was killed and 12 others suffered blast injuries. Among the injured were a one-year-old girl, two boys aged 14 and 17, and a 16-year-old girl. Another 81-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

Injuries were also reported in other towns and villages across the region.

The Russians used KABs, MLRS, ‘Geran-2’, ‘Lancet’, FPV drones, ‘Molniya’ drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

As a result of the attacks, residential buildings, cars, educational and medical facilities, shops, commercial and administrative buildings, power lines, a farm and a grain warehouse were damaged.





Read more: Occupiers launched massive drone strike on Izium: two people were injured

Two people were killed in the Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 1,095 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, the occupiers deployed 825 UAVs, carried out 242 artillery strikes, 22 air strikes and six strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), according to the regional police.

In Novomykolaivka, two local men were killed when FPV drones struck their vehicle.

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone struck a parked car. A 38-year-old woman was injured.

Dozens of settlements across the region came under attack.





One person was killed and 11 others were injured in the Kherson region

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked 28 settlements over the past 24 hours, including Kherson, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

The occupiers targeted residential areas, critical infrastructure and social infrastructure. Six high-rise blocks, two private houses, an administrative building, a utility building, a bus and cars were damaged.

As a result of the Russian aggression, one person was killed and a further 11 were injured.

Meanwhile, on the morning of 15 September, reports emerged of new attacks. Two people who had been injured the previous day by a Russian drone strike were admitted to hospital. A 48-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man suffered blast injuries, concussions, brain trauma and acute stress reaction.

At around 09:00, the Russians also attacked Bilozerka. Two men, aged 38 and 60, were injured. They were taken to hospital.

Two people injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of the region more than ten times, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

The communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk and Myrivka came under fire. An administrative building and blocks of flats were damaged.

A 63-year-old man was hospitalised in a moderately serious condition. Another man, aged 31, will receive outpatient treatment.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, a private house was damaged.

Three people were injured in the Sumy region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 25 attacks on 20 settlements in the Sumy region, according to the regional police.

In the Sveska community, a 62-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were injured as a result of a drone strike. An outbuilding was damaged.

In the Sumy city community, private homes, a car repair workshop, office premises and cars were damaged. In the Stepanivska community, a house and a car were damaged, whilst in the Seredyno-Budska community, a block of flats, a private house, a shop and a moped were damaged.

On the morning of 15 September, a 15-year-old boy was injured in the Sumy city community after being struck by a UAV. A house and a car were also damaged.

Three people were killed in the Chernihiv region

In Pryluky, a Russian strike on the warehouses of an agricultural enterprise claimed the lives of three people – two men and a woman – according to Viacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration.

A further 15 people were injured, six of whom are in hospital. According to preliminary data, Russian forces used ‘Banderol’-type strike UAVs for the attack. Administrative buildings, shops, private homes, high-rise blocks and cars were damaged in the city.

In addition, the Russians struck a village in the Koriukivka community with an FPV drone, damaging the community centre.

In total, 24 shelling incidents were recorded in the Chernihiv region over the past 24 hours, 16 of which involved the use of FPV drones.