Number of people injured in Kramatorsk after Russian airstrike rises to six. PHOTOS

The number of people injured in a Russian airstrike on a residential area of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region has risen to six. Russian forces dropped four aerial bombs on the city during the day on September 13.

As Censor.NET reports, the regional department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

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Rescuers pull people from rubble

People were trapped under the rubble of a five-storey building after the Russian strike. During search and rescue operations, emergency workers extricated two women and handed them over to emergency medical personnel.

Rescuers removed 1.7 tonnes of building structures at the strike site. Search and rescue operations have now been completed.

Due to the destruction of the stairwell and deformation of entrance doors, residents of several apartments were trapped. Using an aerial ladder, rescuers helped 12 people get out.

Fire engulfs five floors

Following the strike, a fire broke out in apartments from the first to fifth floors. The blaze spread across an area of 500 square metres.

Rescuers contained the fire.

In total, the number of people injured in the airstrike on Kramatorsk’s residential area has risen to six.

It was previously reported that 24 people, including two children, were injured in a Russian attack on Odesa.

See more: Russian strikes on Donetsk and Kharkiv regions: 2 dead, 31 injured. PHOTOS