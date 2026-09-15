Occupiers launched massive KAB strike on Izium: nine people were injured (updated)

Russian troops launched a massive strike with guided bombs on Izium in the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary reports, an apartment building was damaged and two people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

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"The occupiers launched a massive airstrike on Izium with KABs. Preliminary reports indicate that an apartment building has been damaged," the statement reads.

Casualties in Izium

As of now, two people are known to have been injured. Medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance.

All of our emergency services are on the scene.

See more: Infant and three people were injured as result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Update

"The number of casualties in Izium has risen to 9. Medical teams are providing assistance to all of them," Syniehubov wrote later.

As a result of the shelling, two apartment buildings, a single-family home, and an administrative building were damaged. Cleanup efforts are ongoing.

It was previously reported that on the evening of September 14, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region. Four people were injured in the attack, including three children.