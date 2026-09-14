Russia strikes Izium with missile, three children injured

The Russian army launched a missile strike on the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region on the evening of September 14. Four people were injured in the attack, including three children.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Three children injured in strike

According to Syniehubov, the four injured included two boys aged 17 and 14 and a 16-year-old girl.

"All of them are receiving medical assistance," the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said.

Earlier, Syniehubov reported that four people, including an infant, had been injured in Russian strikes on the Kharkiv region over the previous day.

See more: Infant and three people were injured as result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv region. PHOTOS