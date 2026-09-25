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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,525,570 personnel (+1,590 over the past day), 12,369 tanks, 50,240 artillery systems, and 25,415 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,525,570 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to September 25, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,525,570 (+1,590) (wounded and killed)
  • tanks – 12,369 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,415 (+13) units
  • artillery systems – 50,275 (+35) units
  • MLRS – 2,157 (+3) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,669 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 443 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 356 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,736 (+9) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 532,575 (+1,223) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,118 (+7) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 153,152 (+370) units
  • special equipment – 4,741 (+1) units

Read more: Defence forces struck ’Kasta’ and P-18 radar stations and Russian UAV launch site, - General Staff

РФ втратила понад 1,52 млн військових від початку війни

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Russian Army (12601) Armed Forces HQ (5609) liquidation (3195) elimination (8101)
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