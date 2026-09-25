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News Shelling of Odessa region
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Russian Federation attacked residential area and postal operator’s logistics facilities in Odesa region: one person killed. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked a residential area in the Odesa region, resulting in the reported death of one person. 

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kipper, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The enemy launched a series of massive strikes on a residential area and the postal operator’s logistics facilities. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and another was injured," the statement reads.

Efforts are currently underway to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack.

According to preliminary reports, a woman was killed and a man was injured, the State Emergency Service said.

Житловий сектор та логістика поштового оператора під ударом на Одещині
Житловий сектор та логістика поштового оператора під ударом на Одещині
Житловий сектор та логістика поштового оператора під ударом на Одещині
Житловий сектор та логістика поштового оператора під ударом на Одещині

Watch more: Two adults and child injured in Russian attack on Odesa region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Residential areas and the postal operator’s logistics facilities under attack in the Odesa region
Residential areas and the postal operator’s logistics facilities under attack in the Odesa region
Residential areas and the postal operator’s logistics facilities under attack in the Odesa region

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shoot out (19072) Odesa region (1300)
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