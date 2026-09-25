Around 26 bodies of invaders in single area: result of fighting near Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv region. VIDEO 18+

A video showing the aftermath of fighting near the village of Kruhliakivka in the Kharkiv region has been published online. In a relatively small area, a Ukrainian drone captured footage of dozens of bodies of Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was released by the RUBpAK unit of the 77th Separate Airborne Brigade.

The high-quality video was filmed by a Ukrainian UAV. The cameraman systematically surveys the area, capturing images of dead Russian soldiers in woodland, amongst trees and bushes, near dirt tracks and in open areas.

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In the footage released, around 26 bodies of Russian occupiers can be counted. A significant proportion of them lie within a relatively compact area, demonstrating the scale of losses suffered by Russian units during the fighting in this sector of the Kupiansk direction.

According to the authors of the post, most of the Russian soldiers pictured were killed by Ukrainian drones.

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