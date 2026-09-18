62 trucks, 33 UAVs and 3 locomotives destroyed: August combat operations of Butusov’s strike UAV company. VIDEO
Fighters from the UAV company tasked with countering enemy UAV positions, part of the Strike Groups Company (RUG) in the National Guard of Ukraine’s Khartiia 2nd Corps, have released a summary infographic and footage of strikes on enemy targets in August. The UAV company is commanded by Yurii Butusov.
Ukrainian fighters dealt devastating blows to Russian logistics, vehicles, communications equipment and aerial targets, Censor.NET reports.
In the video, the unit shows FPV drones hitting moving vehicles, motorcycles, infantry positions, dugouts, shelters and enemy drones in mid-air.
According to the published figures, the unit’s fighters hit and destroyed the following in August:
- 62 trucks;
- 32 enemy quadcopter-type UAVs;
- 24 passenger cars and passenger-cargo vehicles;
- 7 power stations/generators;
- 5 antenna systems;
- 4 armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs);
- 3 locomotives;
- 3 quad bikes;
- 1 fixed-wing UAV;
- 1 telecommunications tower;
- 1 radar station;
- 1 fuel and lubricants tanker.
The systematic destruction of enemy vehicles and communications equipment significantly undermines the Russian occupation forces’ logistics along the line of contact.
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