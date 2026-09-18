62 trucks, 33 UAVs and 3 locomotives destroyed: August combat operations of Butusov’s strike UAV company. VIDEO

Fighters from the UAV company tasked with countering enemy UAV positions, part of the Strike Groups Company (RUG) in the National Guard of Ukraine’s Khartiia 2nd Corps, have released a summary infographic and footage of strikes on enemy targets in August. The UAV company is commanded by Yurii Butusov.

Ukrainian fighters dealt devastating blows to Russian logistics, vehicles, communications equipment and aerial targets, Censor.NET reports.

In the video, the unit shows FPV drones hitting moving vehicles, motorcycles, infantry positions, dugouts, shelters and enemy drones in mid-air.

Watch more: Northern Eagle drone operators from 151st Brigade destroy moving Russian T-72 near Kupiansk. VIDEO

According to the published figures, the unit’s fighters hit and destroyed the following in August:

62 trucks;

trucks; 32 enemy quadcopter-type UAVs;

enemy quadcopter-type UAVs; 24 passenger cars and passenger-cargo vehicles;

passenger cars and passenger-cargo vehicles; 7 power stations/generators;

power stations/generators; 5 antenna systems;

antenna systems; 4 armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs);

armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs); 3 locomotives;

locomotives; 3 quad bikes;

quad bikes; 1 fixed-wing UAV;

fixed-wing UAV; 1 telecommunications tower;

telecommunications tower; 1 radar station;

radar station; 1 fuel and lubricants tanker.

The systematic destruction of enemy vehicles and communications equipment significantly undermines the Russian occupation forces’ logistics along the line of contact.

Read more: Several dozen occupiers infiltrated Kupiansk by crossing Oskil River – Butusov