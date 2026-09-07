Northern Eagle drone operators from 151st Brigade destroy moving Russian T-72 near Kupiansk. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Northern Eagle unmanned systems battalion of the 151st Mechanized Brigade caught and destroyed a Russian T-72 tank north of Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, the tank was struck while moving. At least four attack drones scored direct hits on the enemy vehicle and disabled it.

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The Russian tank caught fire after being hit by the Ukrainian drones.

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