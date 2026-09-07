Northern Eagle drone operators from 151st Brigade destroy moving Russian T-72 near Kupiansk. VIDEO
Drone operators from the Northern Eagle unmanned systems battalion of the 151st Mechanized Brigade caught and destroyed a Russian T-72 tank north of Kupiansk.
According to Censor.NET, the tank was struck while moving. At least four attack drones scored direct hits on the enemy vehicle and disabled it.
The Russian tank caught fire after being hit by the Ukrainian drones.
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