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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Fighting in the Kupіansk direction
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Northern Eagle drone operators from 151st Brigade destroy moving Russian T-72 near Kupiansk. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Northern Eagle unmanned systems battalion of the 151st Mechanized Brigade caught and destroyed a Russian T-72 tank north of Kupiansk.

According to Censor.NET, the tank was struck while moving. At least four attack drones scored direct hits on the enemy vehicle and disabled it.

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The Russian tank caught fire after being hit by the Ukrainian drones.

Watch more: DIU fighters hit enemy aircraft with drone in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

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tank (1187) elimination (7969) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3887) drones (5283) Kharkiv region (1955) Kupiansk district (559) Kupiansk (643)
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