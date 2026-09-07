DIU fighters hit enemy aircraft with drone in occupied Crimea. VIDEO
Special forces of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) carried out another successful special operation in temporarily occupied Crimea.
As Censor.NET reports, a Russian military aircraft was successfully hit overnight.
Details of the type of aircraft destroyed are unknown, but another loss of the occupiers’ combat aircraft on the peninsula reduces the enemy air force’s capabilities in the region.
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