As result of Russian shelling, six regions are without power, and two more due to severe weather, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in six regions were without power as of this morning.

The Ministry of Energy provided an update on the current situation in Ukraine’s power grid as of the morning of September 25, according to Censor.NET.

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Power outage due to shelling

As noted, power outages have been reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions.

Restoration work is underway wherever the security situation permits.

Power outage due to severe weather

In addition, due to severe weather, approximately 150 settlements in the Poltava and Sumy regions remain without power.

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No restrictions are expected

No restrictions are expected today. You can find out about any changes to the power supply on the official websites of the distribution system operators.

"We ask that, if possible, you shift your peak energy consumption to daytime hours—from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.—and limit the use of high-power electrical appliances from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This helps reduce the load on the power grid," the Ministry of Energy added.

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